This Day in Sports History May 29

1897 31st Belmont: J Scherrer aboard Scottish Cheiftain wins in 2:23.25

1900 25th Preakness: H Spencer aboard Hindus wins in 1:48.4

1916 NY Giants win 17th consecutive road game

1922 US Supreme Court rules organized baseball is a sport and not a business and thus not subject to antitrust laws

1940 Adolf Kiefer swims world record 100 yards backstroke (58.8 sec)

1948 French Championships Men's Tennis: Frank Parker wins 1st of 2 straight French titles; beats Jaroslav Drobný 6-4, 7-5, 5-7, 8-6

1948 47th Women's French Championships: Nelly Landry beats Shirley Fry (6-2, 0-6, 6-0)

1954 French Championships Men's Tennis: Tony Trabert beats Art Larsen 6-4, 7-5, 6-1 for first of 2 straight French singles titles

1954 French Championships Women's Tennis: Maureen Connolly retains her title; beats Ginette Bucaille of France 6-4, 6-1

1954 British runner Diane Leather becomes first woman to run the mile in under 5 minutes; 4:59.6 at Alexander Sports Ground in Birmingham, England

1957 NYC Mayor Robert Wagner says he plans to confer with the Giants & Dodgers about the proposed move to the west coast

1965 Phillies Dick Allen hits 529' HR out of Connie Mack Stadium

1965 French Championships Men's Tennis: Fred Stolle beats fellow Australian Tony Roche 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 for his first Grand Slam singles title

1965 French Championships Women's Tennis: Australian Lesley Turner Bowrey wins her 2nd French singles crown; upsets doubles partner Margaret Smith 6-3, 6-4

1968 European Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London: Bobby Charlton scores twice as Manchester United beats Benfica, 4-1; first English club to win the trophy

1971 Indianapolis 500: Al Unser wins in 3:10:11.545 (253.850 km/h)

1972 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Southern Pines CC: Sandra Palmer wins first of 2 majors by a massive 10 strokes from Judy Rankin and Mickey Wright

1977 Indianapolis 500: A. J. Foyt wins for a record 4th time

1977 Janet Guthrie becomes 1st woman to drive in Indianapolis 500

1977 Australian Sue Prell first female golfer to hit consecutive holes-in one; 13th and 14th holes at Chatswood Golf Club, Sydney

1980 Larry Bird beats out Magic Johnson for NBA rookie of year

1983 Yuri Dumchev of USSR throws discus a record 71.86 m

1983 Indianapolis 500: Tom Sneva wins in 3:05:03.092 (260.902 km/h)

1984 Boston Red Sox retires #9 (Ted Williams) & #4 (Joe Cronin)

1985 Amputee Steve Fonyo completes cross-Canada marathon at Victoria, British Columbia, after 14 months

1985 29th European Cup: Juventus beats Liverpool 1-0 at Brussels

1987 Robin Ventura set a college baseball record with hits in 57 games

1988 Graeme Hick scores his 1,000th run of 1st-class cricket season

1989 Philadelphia Phillies 12-time All Star 3rd baseman Mike Schmidt retires from MLB at 39

1990 NY Mets fire manager Davey Johnson & hire Bud Harrelson

1990 Rickey Henderson steals record 893rd base, breaking Ty Cobb's record

1991 35th European Cup: Red Star Belgrade beats Marseille (0-0, 5-3 on penalties) at Bari

1992 NY Mets score in 9th to end home shut-out streak at 3 games

1992 White Sox Tim Raines swipes his 700th career base

1993 Texas Ranger Jose Canseco pitches 8th inning in 15-1 loss to Red Sox, he gives up 3 runs on 2 hits & 3 walks, he damages his arm

1993 NHL Clarence Campbell Conference Final: Los Angeles Kings beat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4 games to 3

1994 Indianapolis 500: Al Unser Jr.wins in 3:06:29.006 (255.89 kph)

1996 NHL Western Conference Final: Colorado Avalanche beat Detroit Red Wings, 4 games to 2

2001 U.S. Supreme Court rules that disabled golfer Casey Martin can use a cart to ride in tournaments

2005 Indianapolis 500: Dan Wheldon wins in 3:10:21.0769 (253.637 km/h)

2010 Philadelphia Phillies' Roy Halladay becomes 20th pitcher to throw a perfect game (1-0 vs Florida)

2010 In an all South African Super 14 Rugby final, the Bulls (Pretoria) retain title, 25-17 over the Stormers (Cape Town) at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto; Morné Steyn kicks 6 penalties and a conversion for the Bulls

2011 Indianapolis 500: Dan Wheldon wins in 2:56:11.7267 (274.015 km/h)

2011 Senior PGA Championship Men’s Golf, Valhalla GC: Tom Watson wins his 6th and final Champions Tour major title with a birdie on the first playoff hole against David Eger

2014 NHL Eastern Conference Final: New York Rangers beat Montreal Canadians, 4 games to 2

2015 NHL Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Rangers, 4 games to 3

2016 IPL Cricket Final, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs; David Warner 69 (38)

2017 Tiger Woods is arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida