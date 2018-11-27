DECORATING: Walk of Trees returns to Columbia City
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Each year Clugston Senior Apartments, located in downtown Columbia City, is filled with Christmas trees for the annual Walk of Trees. Local organizations and businesses decorate a tree, and guests have a chance to win that tree through a raffle drawing. Admission is free, unless paying for a raffle ticket, and guests can vote on their favorites. The Walk of Trees will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, 2018.
