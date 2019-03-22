Disability Awareness at Columbia City High School
Friday, March 22, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The Disability Awareness Fair was featured at Columbia City High School on March 20. The fair first began as an annual school event in 2012.
Pictured above: Scott Hindbaugh, Louis Born and Kurstyn Gilbert displayed a celebrity with disabilities matching game. Many celebrities like Albert Einstein had a disability, but became successful members of society.
