Disability Awareness at Columbia City High School

The Disability Awareness Fair was featured at Columbia City High School on March 20. The fair first began as an annual school event in 2012.

Pictured above: Scott Hindbaugh, Louis Born and Kurstyn Gilbert displayed a celebrity with disabilities matching game. Many celebrities like Albert Einstein had a disability, but became successful members of society.

