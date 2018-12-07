DONATION: No Shave November brings money to local school

Several of the 50 participating Kosciusko County Law Enforcement Officers returned to the Justice Building Nov. 30 to end their month-long “No Shave November” event.

Sheriff’s deputies, confinement officers, and reserve deputies had been allowed to grow beards during the month of November by Sheriff Rocky Goshert.

Syracuse Police Department, North Webster Police Department, Milford Police Department, Winona Lake Police Department, Pierceton Police Department, Silver Lake Police Department and Mentone Police Department also participated this year in the event with multiple officers to aid in the fund raising.

Officers were asked to donate $20 to participate, which culminated in the Officers raising more than $7,010 dollars to present to local schools to aid with unpaid lunch balances at those schools.

Donations were received from officers, businesses and the general public to make this year such a success.

Warsaw School Corporation, Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, Wawasee School Corporation, and Whitko School Corporation were all represented during the event and were presented with the donations to aid in unpaid lunch balances at Kosciusko County Schools.

Local barbers, Bob and Nelson Conley, provided all officers with a free shave this evening.

Cpl. Mike Fowler originated this event, and is already making plans to continue the event next year to continue aiding our community.

Sheriff Goshert expressed his pleasure with the outcome of the event.