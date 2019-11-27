Don't Forget to Shop Local Saturday

fter the tables have been cleared, the Black Friday hustle and bustle has ended, there is one day a year that reminds people to support local by shopping local.

This year Small Business Saturday falls on Nov. 30. The day was created as a way to promote local businesses, and locally this means many special deals at your favorite local stores.

Churubusco celebrates Small Business Saturday with a fun game to engage the community. Grab a copy of the game board sheet and stop at different locations throughout the town where businesses will mark the sheet. Once you have visited 10 places, you will be entered into a drawing to win $300. The winner will be announced that evening during the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. next to PNC Bank on Main Street.

Businesses offering special deals or taking part in the event are as follows:

- Churubusco Watch and Jewelry: Will have a jewelry raffle

- The Pet Social: 15 percent of all training will go to the Humane Society

- Canine Cottage Clips: 15 percent of all appointments will go to the Humane Society

- The Churubusco History Center

- Magic Wand: $25 Gift Card Raffle with $25 purchase

- Clutter Collect: $15 Gift Certificate Raffle

- Integrity Meats: Assorted Meat Box Raffle

- Egolf's IGA

- 2nd Floor Gallery Studio: Artisan Market and Festival of Trees

- The Chocolate Turtle: Offering 30 percent off

- 46 Graphics: 15 percent off and a Free Yokel Tote to the first 25 customers

- Wilma's Health Care: $5 off $40

- Michelle's Uptown: $2.50 Bloody

- Mary's and $6.50 Chili and Cornbread

- Sav U Mor: 2 percent milk for $1.99

- American Legion Post: Care Package Drop Off and $100 Raffle

- Hair Solutions

- Papa's Place: Any Papa Roll for $15.99

- Precision Outdoors: $5 off any purchase of $50

- Hong Kong Restaurant: Free Soda with a $15 purchase

- Tomlinson’s Shooting Supplies: Outdoor Bundle Raffle

- Churubusco Library

- Ochoa’s Margarita

- Anytime Fitness: 10 percent off any membership sign-up

- East of Chicago Pizza: Buy One Buffet Get One Free

Oasis 27: 30 percent off clothing and lotions, $20 gift certificate raffle

- Sew What: Raffle Basket

- Gary’s on Main: 15 percent off

- K&K: Indoor specials

- VFW Post 3846: Toys for Tots Drop-off and $100 raffle

- Shroyer’s: Too Set Sale

- H&R Block

- DW Bar & Grill

- Be-You-Ty Mark Salon

- Edwin Coe: Brunch Cocktails and Artisan Market

Columbia City businesses offering deals includes:

- Brewha: Buy one drink get one half off

- Junk Gypsy: 15 percent off

- Thunderbird: 15 percent off

- Indie Republic: special discounts on select items

- Ball Furniture: 40 percent to 60 percent off store-wide

- Next Generation RC & Hobby: Many great deals

- Vintage Antique Marketplace: 65 vendors with discounts at their booths, 15 percent off general store

- CC Nutrition: Double punch on punch card for each purchase

- Urban Station: Gift Certificates Buy $25 get $5 free and 20 percent off CBD products

- Wave Salon and Bravo Home will be open

- Vintage Blessed: First 10 customers receive a specially made gift, 20 percent off candles and shirts

- TNT Floral: 30 percent off housplants and 10 percent off other items in store

- Sun Kiss Tanning: 20 percent off moisturizers, plus other deals and savings

- A. Shively & Co.: First 25 customers receive a swag bag plus many deals both Friday and Saturday

The Small Business Saturday event started in 2010 as a promotion by American Express as a way to support local companies through a tough recession time across the nation. The event gained popularity and by the following year had gotten support after the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day, and that support was continued by various community leaders throughout the nation.

According to data gathered by American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business, approximately 67 cents stays within the community.