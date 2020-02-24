Dr. Courtney Bumbaugh Helping Smiles in CC

Having healthy teeth is important. Not only is it important for our health, but it’s also important to brush, floss and get regular dental checkups to ensure that no cavities or gingivitis occur. Smiles on Main dentist Dr. Courtney Bumbaugh believes dentistry is more than just teeth, but also a way to express creativity in her everyday life.

“It allows me to be creative and artistic, and also promote healthy living. Our mouths are more than just teeth to eat and talk with. I like dentistry because our mouths can really create a sense of confidence in a person, so we help people rebuild their mouths and get them healthy,” Bumbaugh said.

Bumbaugh is a Columbia City High School graduate. She attended the University of Minneapolis where she earned her Bachelors degrees in Chemistry and Biology. After finishing her undergraduate studies, she went to the Indiana School of Dentistry. Throughout her career, Bumbaugh has practiced dentistry in other parts of Northeast Indiana including the Warsaw and the Ossian areas.

