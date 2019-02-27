DYW: Bechtold named second runner-up at state
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Last week, Distinguished Young Woman of Whitley County Leah Bechtold was in Kokomo for a week full of events before the state Distinguished Young Woman program, which began last Thursday.
She represented Whitley County well, landing in the Top 10 in the state.
In the end she placed second runner-up to Indiana’s Distinguished Young Woman.
Bechtold was also the preliminary interview winner and the overall self expression winner.
