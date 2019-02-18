DYW: Bechtold spending week in Kokomo before state program

Leah Bechtold, the 55th winner of the Whitley County program of Distinguished Young Woman/Junior Miss, left Sunday for the City of Kokomo, the site of the Indiana DYW program. The competition begins on Thursday, Feb. 21 and continues through Saturday evening Feb. 23. The program is in the Havens Auditorium of Indiana University of Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St.

The Indiana program is celebrating its 60th year. Former winners of the program and participants are expected to return for the celebration. More than $27,000 will be awarded in cash scholarships to the category winners. There are 20 contestants that represent local programs such as the DYW of Whitley County.

Interested individuals may follow the Indiana DYW program on Facebook (Distinguished Young Women of Indiana) and on Twitter @DYWIndiana.

