Election Day Is Almost Here

Absentee voting for the general election this year has already begun and Election Day will be November 5.

What sets this year apart from previous elections is that most local offices are running unopposed.

These include:

- Ryan L. Daniel (R) for Mayor of Columbia City

- Rosie Coyle (R) for Columbia City Clerk-Treasurer

- Dan Weigold (R) for Columbia City Common Council Member at large

- Tad Varga (R) for Columbia City Common Council Member Northwest

- Jenny Reffitt (R) for Columbia City Common Council Member Southeast

- Jennifer Romano (R) for Columbia City Common Council Member Southwest

- Madalyn Sade-Bartl (D) for Churubusco Town Clerk-Treasurer

- Mark Pepple (R) for Churubusco Town Council Member

- Renee Sills (R) for Larwill Town Clerk-Treasurer

- Larry Sechrist (R) and Lore Wolfe (D) for Larwill Town Council Member

Having some many offices unopposed isn’t necessarily something new, but is not always a common trend.

“It really just depends on the year,” noted Jessica Hockemeyer, Whitley County Voter Registration and Election Supervisor. “Sometimes for a city/town election year there is a full slate of candidates (there was in 2015) and sometimes there is not.”

Because of this, there will only be a municipal general election in Columbia City in the Northeast District (Columbia 4, Columbia 6 and part of Columbia 8), and there will also be a general election in South Whitley.

Voters in Columbia City will be choosing between Walter C. Crowder (R) and Jamie Overdeer Cline (D) for Columbia City Common Council Member Northeast.

There are two offices voters will be choosing for in South Whitley. The first is for the South Whitley Town Clerk-Treasurer. Those running for the position include Pamela Hoffman (R), Dawn Boggs (D) and Bob Gould (I).

South Whitley citizens will also be voting on three positions on the South Whitley Town Council Member. Those on the ballot include Randall C. Cokl (R), Leslie A. Hoffman (R) and Brock Waterson (R).

Voter turn-out for these type of elections, as Hockemeyer noted, is typically lower than others, but she said there hasn’t been an election exactly like this before. Absentee voting began this past Saturday, where only two voters showed up to the Whitley County Courthouse. Absentee voting is likely to pick up as election day gets closer, and Hockemeyer expects election day will be busier than even absentee voting.

Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

South Whitley

- Cleveland Northeast, Cleveland Northwest and Cleveland South will take place at United Methodist Church of South Whitley, 6685 W. St. Rd. 14.

Columbia City (Northeast District Only)

- Columbia 4 at Grace Lutheran Church, 204 N. Main St.

- Columbia 6 at Church of the Nazarene, 506 N. Main St.

- Columbia 8 (Northeast District Only) at Grace Lutheran Church, 204 N. Main St.

For more information, visit www.whitleygov.com.