Emens Auditorium Presents LIVE Virtual Events

Our house is just not the same without patrons. Though Ball State is not yet hosting in-person performances, in the meantime, staff have been filling the gap by bringing to your house virtual content in the form of interviews, tours, playlists, artist videos, and now LIVE virtual events. These events are free and open to the public. Simply visit bsu.edu/emens to complete your event reservation. The events themselves will be held over Zoom, allowing for live interactions with the presenters.

Virtual Cooking Class

On Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Food Network Chef Jyll Everman will be conducting a cooking class featuring the recipe BEST Freezer Burritos with Mango Guacamole and a Mexican Chocolate Sauce.

After a 2-month stint competing on Food Network’s Food Network Star, Jyll quickly realized she loved teaching on camera! Jyll’s approach to cooking resides in her personal acronym M.I.T.G: Make It Taste Good! After professionally cooking for 12 years, Jyll is armed with tools, techniques, and tricks to teach the home cook how to make delicious food without the stress.

A grocery list is provided, so participants can cook along with Jyll in their own kitchens.

Virtual Drawing Class

On Monday, November 9, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Marvel Illustrator Will Sliney is hosting a virtual drawing class for all ages. Will Sliney is an award-winning comic book artist, writer, and presenter.

He has worked on titles such as Spider-Man, Star Wars, Defenders, Celtic Warrior (Ireland's best selling comic book), and many more, including over 100 issues for Marvel comics. He presented We Will Draw for RTE's Homeschool hub, launched the viral art movement #wewilldraw, and presents Marvel Live's How to Draw show including launching Marvel's Twitch Channel. Will also works for the Premier League, is an ambassador for the CUH Children's unit, and is the Cork Person of the Month for July 2016.

This is a fun, excellent program with a world-famous Illustrator, allowing you to interact in real-time over Zoom. Will even “supers” your campus mascot or prominent campus personality and adds your familiar community buildings in his drawings upon request.

For more behind the curtain content, visit bsu.edu/emens and visit ‘from our house to yours’ pa