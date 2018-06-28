Extension Homemakers
Thursday, June 28, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The Whitley County Extension Homemakers are comprised of 10 clubs with 135 members. They are very active in the community hosting two garage sales and Adult Open Show during the 4-H fair and a Fall Holiday Bazaar & Quilt Show. Proceeds from the garage sales are used to present three $200 scholarships to each of the county high schools and a $500 scholarship to a 4-H member. The homemakers are active in community service donating items and money to well deserving programs in the county. If you are interesting in joining this organization, contact the Purdue Extension – Whitley County office at 260-244-7615. Pictured are Ada Mae Rebman, Barb Overdeer, Janet Hindbaugh, Karen Hall, Sue McQueen and Lola Zumbrum.
