Fairgrounds: Street sign auction raisies more than $16,000

On Friday night March 15, Whitley County 4-H Inc held a benefit auction to help raise funds for upcoming improvement projects at the fairgrounds. The auction consisted of selling naming rights to the drives and walkways on the fairgrounds to the highest bidder. There were 37 drives and walkways that were sold for a total amount of $16,250. The highest bidder for the evening was the Lopshire Family who purchased lifetime naming rights to the walkway through the tractor display area. The Western Family bought lifetime naming rights to a drive at the 2014 auction. All other naming rights were purchased for a term of five years.

The proceeds from this auction will be used to install a new handicapped ramp at the fairgrounds in the hill near the main concessions area. This project will also use money received from the Whitley County Community Foundation, as well as donations from others in the community. Anyone wanting to donate to this project is encouraged to contact Jeff Geiger Fairboard President at whitleycounty4h@gmail.com.

The 4-H board would like to thank Matt Gibson from Columbia Auction Service for donating his time to serve as the auctioneer for this sale.