Faith, Family, Community inspire CC native as he prepares for head coach job at Grace

It’s official.

Scott Moore is officially the head coach for men’s basketball at Grace College.

If the last name Moore sounds familiar, it’s because Moore, along with his brother Marcus, were Senior members of the 2003-04 Columbia City Eagles. That was the year the Eagles went to the State Championship game under head coach Chris Benedict.

The first year head coach takes over the reigns at Grace after Jim Kessler retired. Kessler, who coached for 42 seasons is now first on the all-time win list for NAIA D-II men’s basketball with 788 wins.

Moore lived in Columbia City his whole life, except the time where he coached in Ohio and lived overseas to play professionally. But since birth to college, Moore has claimed Whitley County to be his home.

“It’s all about the community (in Columbia City) That’s what made the basketball so special. We were homegrown, farm country boys from Columbia City. Like who were we to compete with Lawerence North with two first round (NBA) draft picks, number one overall. But that’s what made it special.” Moore mentioned names like Doug Scheckler, Ryan Briggs, Ray Klopfenstein. “We grew up together and that’s what made it important. People know you and you know people. There’s a sense of you really belong.

