FAKE: REMC bomb threat a hoax

A bomb threat Thursday afternoon forced the evacuation of Northeastern REMC, but after investigation appeared to be a hoax.

Business leaders say an email was sent to the communications director some time between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Using covered areas as a safety measure, employees were quickly evacuated to a safe location.

For the full story, grab a copy of today's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.