Family opens library in memory of loved one

Sally Martin passed away Feb. 22, 2017 and was a founding member of the Whitley County Literacy Council around March of 1987.

As one of several projects her daughter, Brenda Shearer, wanted to complete after retiring from teaching was to start a Little Free Library dedicated to her mother.

This past fall, Bill, Tom and Brenda Shearer started constructing the Little Free Library in Bill’s garage.

It was completed in mid-November and dedicated over Thanksgiving with family in attendance.

The Little Free Library-Charter #81806, in memory of Sally Meyers Martin, is set up and ready for readers at the Tri-Lakes County Park.

It has approximately 50 books for children and adults.

The library runs on a take one; share one policy. If you have books that your kids or grandkids have outgrown or are simply collecting dust, please feel free to donate them.

Brenda Shearer has a provided a book donation tub at 5521 N. Fish Hatchery Road along the road which is located on the way to the park.