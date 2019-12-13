FFA Team Repeats As National Champs

Winning a competition at the local level is great. It means you are the best in the area. Winning at the state level carries more weight and honor. And there is very little that can measure up to winning a competition at the national level. Building on its tradition of national recognition, the Columbia City High School FFA Livestock Judging Team won the National Competition in Indianapolis in October.

The team of Devin Baker, Maddie Schroeder, Dillon Sheiss and Grace Schrader won the National competition by 95 points. Judges informed the team they accumulated the highest total they ever remember seeing a team score.

"We couldn't be more proud of the program," said CCHS FFA Advisor Skylar Campbell.

