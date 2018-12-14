FIELD TRIP: ISMS visits Manchester
Friday, December 14, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Seventh grade students at Indian Springs Middle School, with the support of The Community Foundation of Whitley County participated in a college visit to Manchester University to support the college and career exploration curriculum.
During this visit, students received a taste of college life, learned what going to college involves, and listened to current college students talk about their experience at Manchester University.
