Fighting cancer at Relay for Life event

The Relay For Life event was featured near the downtown courthouse on Saturday, June 22. Relay For Life is a fundraising event where volunteers take turns walking around a designated path while also raising awareness for its overall efforts to fight cancer and support cancer research.

ABOVE: Kiera Gause holds up her balloon creations. Children enjoyed getting their face painted, having balloon animals made for them and playing in the bouncy castle.

More photos can be found in Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.