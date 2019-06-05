First Fridays to return to Columbia City in 2019

An initiative that started two years ago to give area residents a taste of all Columbia City has to offer remains popular and growing. First Friday activities will start on June 7 in the downtown with 30 vendors, six food trucks, two bounce houses and activities for the kids, and special promotions by downtown businesses.

Coordinating the events along with an all volunteer committee is Natalie Spain. Spain said, “I am excited that the community continues to support the events.” This year they are partnering with the Main Street Association to add a barbeque cook off contest. The committee hopes attendees will stay downtown to watch a movie beginning at 9 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

Adding to the fun for shoppers will be the music from 6-9 by the band Unlikely Alibi. Mohr’s Farm Store is expanding their displays that have been a popular stop for visitors.

The bounce houses are being supported by Bryan Graham of Ruoff Home Mortgage and Kayla Wigent of RE/MAX. Several area church groups and YMCA will have hands on activities for the kids as well, including a balloon artist and face painting.

Spain said they have a line of T-shirts for sale this summer that they hope visitors will wear to show their pride in Columbia City.

The First Friday events will be held each Friday evening until October.