Fort Wayne Phil, Children’s Choir, others team up for Spooktacular Concert

The STAR Family Series Halloween Spooktacular concert has been a staple for northeast Indiana families wanting to experience educational, kid-friendly performances that offer a variety of fun and entertainment. Taking place October 20, 2019 in the Rhinehart Music Center at PFW, adults and children are encouraged to dress up in their spookiest costumes. Joining in on the fun with the Philharmonic will be the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir and Fort Wayne Ballet. The program begins at 2 p.m. with pre-concert activities starting at 1 p.m.

This will be the fourth year that the Philharmonic’s associate conductor Caleb Young will conduct the program. He especially enjoys selecting the pieces that go into this amusing program.

“I love our annual Spooktacular concert! This year, there will be some exciting new experiences for our audience. Joining us for a work titled “Godzilla Eats Las Vegas!” will be the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, which promises many surprises,” said Young

Halloween Spooktacular is programmed to be family friendly in length, engaging patrons of all ages in the joys of classical music. Musical selections will include film music from Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Wonder Woman. Fort Wayne Ballet will add the element of movement to Mussorgsky’s Baba Yaga and Saint-Saëns’ Danse macabre, bringing these Halloween classics to life.

Activities will be available for children to enjoy one hour prior to the concert. The Philharmonic Friends sponsor and present an Instrument Playground, encouraging children to explore musical instruments first hand. An appearance by Wonder Woman and a craft station are provided by TAG Art. And, Canterbury High School Orchestra will present a special pre-concert performance in the lobby.

Single tickets for Halloween Spooktacular are just $12 and Family 4-Packs are available for just $40. Tickets are conveniently available for purchase online at fwphil.org. Purchases can also be made in person at the Philharmonic Box Office located at 4901 Fuller Drive or over the phone by calling 260-481-0777. The Philharmonic Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or Saturday (Masterworks and Pops concert days only) from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the venue one hour prior to the concert. Full program and series information is available at fwphil.org.