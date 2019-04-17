Full house for Tim McGraw concert

When you think McGraw and Notre Dame, most folks will think Muffet and the girls basketball team. But that’s not the case this week. For the conclusion of Notre Dame’s IDEA Week — an innovation festival explained as a week-long bill of events for people to learn, play, meet and compete, geared toward all (whether you’re already a successful entreprenuer, a new student or live for local events), the Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center was the location for a sold-out Tim McGraw concert Saturday evening. Playing many well-known favorites, as well as a couple new tunes, country star McGraw rocked and crooned for a nearly an hour-and-a-half to the full capacity crowd. McGraw kicked off the show singing “Truck Yeah” singing hits like “Live Like You Were Dying” and “One of Those Nights” along with several more well-known songs, before he finished a two-song encore with his first hit, “Indian Outlaw.”