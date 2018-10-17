Garth Brooks' stadium tour begins after Notre Dame

Garth Brooks has announced a North American Stadium Tour. The first two stops on the tour will be State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Concert dates and ticket on-sale information will be announced very soon. But Garth did tease that five cities will be on sale before Christmas. The stadium tour will feature an all new stage and new band members.

Garth was also very excited to announce that the Notre Dame concert he is playing this Saturday night is set to become a TV special. “Garth: Live from Notre Dame!” will air December 2nd at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. The special will capture Garth while he performs the first live concert ever held at the legendary Notre Dame Stadium.

Additionally Garth discussed his new anthology, The Anthology Part III, LIVE. It takes readers inside the electric world of Garth Brooks concerts. From his first on-stage appearance in college to multi-sold-out stadium shows around the world. The 5 CD package includes the new live album, TRIPLE LIVE. It's the soundtrack of the record breaking, number one tour in North American history on sale November 20th.

Garth Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, having now been awarded this honor six times, a first for any artist. He is also the first artist in history to receive 7 Diamond awards for the now seven albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each and remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history certified by the RIAA with over 148 million album sales. He has received every accolade the recording industry can bestow on an artist. Garth has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and most recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame. Garth just finished the three and a half year long, Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood. Forbes said of the tour, "Garth Brooks' World Tour Solidifies His Status As The Best Arena Act Alive." The tour smashed records previously held by such acts as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and even Garth Brooks. The tour played 79 cities, 390 concerts with over 100,000 tickets sold in over 20 cities. The tour sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world. Garth also has Inside Studio G, a weekly Facebook Live series. It airs every Monday on Garth's Facebook page at 7:00 PM EST.

