Goo-Goo Dolls rock the Ruoff stage

On Sunday, July 21 thousands of fans gathered, despite the rain to enjoy a live concert presented at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, IN. There to begin the concert were the Goo Goo Dolls. The band performed songs from their upcoming album "Miracle Pill." They also performed plenty of their popular hits, which had the crowd dancing and singing along. Songs included "Name," "Iris," "Black Balloon" and many others.