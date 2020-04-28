Gov. Holcomb announces free mental health resource for Hoosiers during COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has launched a new website, BeWellIndiana.org, that will provide Hoosiers with free mental health resources that have been vetted by experts. The site is designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the pandemic, including both first-time issues as well as pre-existing mental health concerns.

Initially, BeWellIndiana.org will focus on the various mental health challenges due to COVID-19, but will continue to evolve as a resource beyond the current crisis.

Hoosiers can visit BeWellIndiana.org to find trusted resources curated by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, including information ranging from coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, how to self-monitor for signs of stress, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery, and tips for helping children, youth and teens. Videos featuring medical experts, persons in recovery and other practicing Indiana clinicians addressing specific mental health topics are also available on the site.

“It is imperative that we recognize how our mental health is affected by this pandemic,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “I am proud of the public/private collaboration and expertise from so many of our partners captured in this single resource. BeWellIndiana.org is a reflection of the care and concern our fellow Hoosiers have for one another.”

To help individuals and families cope during this time, there are resources and recommendations ranging from homeschooling tips, ways to work from home, information on coping with a job loss, and addressing medical questions and concerns. The site also includes resources for Hoosiers seeking help with insurance, unemployment, child care, food insecurity, and more. Experts agree that one of the best ways to cope throughout this crisis is by staying informed and taking care of yourself and others as safely as possible.

“We are proud to connect Hoosiers with the mental health resources to help them be well and stay well,” said Jennifer Sullivan, M.D., M.P.H., FSSA secretary. “We acknowledge how the fear and anxiety about the coronavirus can be overwhelming and trigger strong emotions and reactions in adults and children. Our hope is to help Hoosiers cope with that stress so that they can be better for themselves, their families and their community.”

For Hoosiers experiencing an increase in anxiety, mood swings, loss of sleep, change in sleep, uncertainty and more, BeWellIndiana.org also provides a link to simple self-assessments, offered by Mental Health America, to help users determine if they could benefit from seeking mental health support. The immediate results provide a quick snapshot of your mental health and are not to be used as a medical diagnosis.