GROWTH: Reelcraft expanding operations in Columbia City

Reelcraft Industries, Inc. recently announced it will expand its manufacturing capabilities in Columbia City by adding new equipment to improve manufacturing processes and competitiveness.

Reelcraft Industries, Inc. located at 2842 E Business Hwy 30 in Columbia City, is a leading global manufacturer of hose, cord and cable reels for industrial, commercial and professional applications. In addition to the headquarters in Columbia City, Reelcraft serves other areas in North America, as well locations around the globe in parts of Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

“Reelcraft is one of many Whitley County companies who are market leaders in the global economy. As current trade negotiations readjust the world economy, we are pleased to see companies like Reelcraft invest in new equipment and train their employees to be ready for the changes we face,” said Jon Myers, President of the Whitley County EDC.

The Whitley County Redevelopment Commission has agreed to provide Reelcraft with a $35,000 grant to reimburse Reelcraft for the training and retraining of new and current employees to prepare them to operate the new equipment and adjust to the new manufacturing processes being adopted by the Company.

Jim Argerbright, president of the Whitley County Redevelopment Commission (RDC) said, “Although the County has often used tax abatements in the past to encourage investment in the County, the RDC has increasingly turned to training grants instead. Training grants are more valuable to a company at the outset of a project, and the investment immediately creates more valuable employees who live and work in our communities.”

Reelcraft is the leading global manufacturer of the widest range of hose reels, cord reels and cable reels for industrial, commercial and professional applications. Reelcraft’s key focus is to produce durable, quality products that make hoses, cords and cables more productive, keep them easily accessible and make them last longer. Work smarter with Reelcraft’s complete line of spring-driven, motor driven and hand crank hose reels, cord reels and cable reels. Learn more about Reelcraft by visiting www.reelcraft.com.

The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is the lead economic development agency in Whitley County, Indiana. The EDC works closely with local, regional, and state partners to support our industry clients’ growth and success. Our mission is to lead a comprehensive economic development program that retains and expands employment opportunities for local residents and attracts business investment to Whitley County. The Whitley County EDC was established in 1992 and represents Whitley County, Columbia City, and the Towns of Churubusco, Larwill, and South Whitley. For more information about the EDC, visit: www.whitleyedc.com.