Happy Father's Day to all

On this Father’s Day I am thinking about how much has changed since I was a kid growing up around my father.

The qualifications for manhood have altered over the years and technology has helped modern day fathers overcome obstacles that my father and his generation did not have available when I was growing up. It will be interesting to see what technology develops for my sons and their paternal experiences in the future.

One obstacle that was obliterated was “I don’t have to stop and ask for directions, I know exactly where I am.” How many times did many of us hear that when we were traveling as kids? My dad carried an Atlas with him in his car and but even then, would hesitate to look at it if he was not sure. Now we have GPS in our cars and on our cell phones so not only do we not need directions, but we do know exactly where we are, even if it is not where we want to be. I have discovered that the “alternate route” that I once chose did ask me about whether I wanted to pay tolls and with that answer, the route that I was diverted to was through an inner city with boarded windows, and neighborhoods that were pretty scary. My dad could claim to have gotten lost if he wound up there, but I chose that route on purpose so at least I was not lost.

The second issue that my father faced — that is not a challenge currently — is assembly directions and its use or nonuse. My father’s generation would not be caught dead reading directions to put something together. There must have been something in the man-code that took away man credits if a person looked at directions. In our house, rather than purchase something that required assembly, our family would have to buy the item already assembled. The explanation was that no one had time to put it together, but the reality was that anything we had purchased and assembled was missing pieces, was wobbly or had some parts put on backwards and we just lived with it. The claim was that “It works better that way.” Today, we can pull out our phones, go to a web browser and type in directions to do anything and find videos and other pointers to help you accomplish your goal. You can even get directions on brain surgery! This is directly from a Google search; “Step 1: Shave patient’s head. Step 2: Get on inside that head. Step 3: Locate and remove the tumor. Step 4: Be passionate. Step 5: Put everything back the way you found it, minus the tumor.” Directions are easily assessable and you look cool doing it!

Being a father for me has been a great experience. I am very proud of my four sons and the young men that they are becoming. They are all becoming individuals and it is interesting to watch them transform. One of my sons is a father himself and is doing a great job at being a dad. Watching with his two-plus year old is amazing and he is much better at it than I was when my kids were that small. My hope is that they will be better fathers and raise their children to be better parents than they can be. That can make a difference in the world.

Happy Father’s Day to all. Take the time to think about what your father has meant to you. For all you dads, also think about what you have meant as a father.