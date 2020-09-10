HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES LOCAL COVID-19 TESTING EFFORT

The Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local health departments around the state to add nearly 100 community testing sites for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health is providing more than $30 million in funding to increase access to COVID-19 testing for Hoosiers over the next two years. All 94 local health departments in Indiana were invited to apply to the state for the grants to launch testing operations.

Three dozen local testing sites are scheduled to be open by the end of this week, with nearly 60 other locations scheduled to open by Oct. 1. Some counties are partnering with neighboring counties. More than 10 counties, including Lake, Porter, St. Joseph, Marion, Hamilton and Allen, are opening multiple sites.

“Our goal throughout this pandemic has been to increase access to testing, and we developed this option as a way to get creative about offering testing for Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We want every Hoosier to be able to find testing when they need it so that we can reduce the spread of COVID in our communities, and we are thrilled to be able to support those efforts through our local health departments.”

The local health department sites will provide free testing.

Hoosiers also can access no-cost testing without a physician’s note or symptoms at any of the 39 state-sponsored OptumServe sites currently in operation.

To find a testing site, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.