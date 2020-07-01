HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 371 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 45,952 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,456 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 8 over the previous day. Another 194 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 489,716 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 484,196 on Tuesday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Whitley County figures:

- Positive:81

- Deaths:4

- Total tested: 1432