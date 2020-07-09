HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 521 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 49,575 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,546 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of seven over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 542,292 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 535,857 on Wednesday.

Whitley County figures:

- Positive: 99

- Deaths: 5

- Total tested: 1625