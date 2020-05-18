HEALTH DEPARTMENT UPDATES STATEWIDE COVID-19 CASE COUNTS

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 492 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 28,255 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. Nearly 40 percent of ICU beds and nearly 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Sunday.

A total of 1,621 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 14 over the previous day. Another 144 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, following a correction to the previous day’s total. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 183,912 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 177,243 on Sunday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 107. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (38), Bartholomew (12), Clark (18), Delaware (20), Dubois (46), Elkhart (19), Hamilton (14), Howard (10), Johnson (10), Lake (43), Porter (11), Shelby (10), St. Joseph (14) and Vanderburgh (13). A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

To find a testing location, visit the COVID-19 testing information link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Whitley County figures:

- Positive:28

- Deaths:2

- Total tested: 347