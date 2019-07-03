HELPING HANDS - Boy Scouts help clean after OSD parade

Boy Scout Troop 84 cleaned the midway Saturday morning and the parade route after the Parade Saturday evening. Pictured is Colby and Evan Leatherman and Wyatt Warner. There were 14 scouts and five adults that participated in this year’s clean-up.

