HOLIDAY: Lighted parade helps usher in holiday season
Tuesday, November 27, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
The 2018 Lighted Christmas parade brought hundreds of community members to downtown Columbia City. It was the seventh year for the event, which takes place the day after Thanksgiving. Local businesses and organizations decorate floats and vehicles with Christmas lights and holiday displays and lead the way for Santa to come to town and light the Christmas tree around the Whitley County Courthouse Square.
Category: