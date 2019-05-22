Honeywell adds 11 shows to its schedule

Eleven new shows have been scheduled for the Honeywell Center’s Ford Theater and Legacy Hall, taking place in 2019 and 2020.

The lineup includes Howl at the Moon, Amy Grant, Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, The Midtown Men Holiday Hits, Madrigal Dinner Theatre, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Wizards of Winter, Fort Wayne Phil Holiday Pops, Point of Grace, and Riverdance. Tickets for all shows will be on sale on May 15 at 10 a.m.

Howl at the Moon will perform in Legacy Hall on Fri., July 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Professional dueling pianists and musicians from the popular hot spot Howl at the Moon in Indianapolis will perform favorite songs and requests in this high-energy, live music show. Corporate sponsorship is provided by Pizza King of Wabash. Tickets are $20 for general admission seating. Reserved tables are available for $160 (8 seats), and $80 (4 seats).

Amy Grant will appear on the Ford Theater stage on Sun., Oct. 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. Her iconic voice has carried her through a 30-plus-year adventure with six #1 hits, multiple Grammy and Dove Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Corporate sponsorship is provided by First Merchants Bank. Tickets are $39, $49 and $100.

Performing in the Ford Theater on Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. will be the Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker. With dazzling costumes, stunning sets, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, The Nutcracker is a cherished holiday tradition. Tickets are $32, $50, $62 and $82.

A holiday favorite returning to the Honeywell Center is Cirque Dreams Holidaze for two shows on Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this Cirque adventure and Broadway musical wrapped in one. Corporate sponsorship is provided by First Farmers Bank & Trust. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

Making their way to the Honeywell Center on Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. will be The Midtown Men with their show titled Holiday Hits. Stars from the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys will ring in the holiday season with rockin’ versions of Yuletide classics like “Winter Wonderland,” “Let It Snow,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” They will also perform their signature renditions of the greatest rock and roll hits from the 1960s including songs by The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons, and more. Tickets are $35, $45 and $100.

The Madrigal Dinner Theatre returns to Legacy Hall for two nights of fun and entertainment on Fri. & Sat., Dec. 6 & 7 at 6 p.m. The Lord and Lady of Honeywell Manor invite you to partake in this festive holiday celebration, as you dine amongst royalty with a royal feast accompanied by non-stop live comedy, music, and entertainment by his majesty’s singers, dancers, and of course...the jester! The Madrigal Dinner Theater is presented by the Honeywell Center and the Wabash Area Community Theater. Tickets are $47 (includes dinner and entertainment).

The ever-popular Oak Ridge Boys will return to the Ford Theater on Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of these talented men have spawned dozens of country hits and earned Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards. The iconic group’s Christmas tours have become one of the most loved and popular performances during the holiday season! Tickets are $35, $45, $54 and $75.

Celebrate the holiday season with The Wizards of Winter as they perform on Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. This holiday rock event for the whole family features former members of classic rock bands including The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard, The Irish Tenors, Rainbow, Blue Oyster Cult, Alice Cooper Band, and others. See them live as they make their annual trek to spread the spirit of Christmas. Tickets are $25 and $75.

Keeping with tradition, the Honeywell Center welcomes the return of the Fort Wayne Phil Holiday Pops for its annual holiday concert on Wed., Dec. 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. With seasonal favorites and popular sing-alongs, the Holiday Pops is a treasured tradition with Northeast Indiana’s premiere orchestra. Tickets are $18.

Popular Christian trio Point of Grace will perform A Christmas Tour at the Honeywell Center on Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Point of Grace quickly became one of the most successful female groups in Christian contemporary music. With career sales of over 7 million records (including two platinum and five gold albums), 13 Dove Awards, and 24 consecutive #1 singles, the two-time Grammy-nominated trio brings inspirational and uplifting messages to audiences all over the country. Tickets are $25, $35 and $55.

The Riverdance: New 25th Anniversary Tour will perform in the Ford Theater on Tues., Feb 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Irish dancing and music combine to capture the imagination of audiences in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Tickets are $50, $60 and $100.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Center Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.