Honeywell Center Adds 3 Shows to 2020 Lineup

The Honeywell Center has announced three new shows coming to the Ford Theater stage: The ELVIS Tribute Artist Spectacular, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and A Grand Time Through the Years.

The ELVIS Tribute Artist Spectacular is a concert celebrating the greatest entertainer of all time. The show will begin with music from the early Rock-a-Billy years and will continue by era ending with the Las Vegas concert years. This year’s lineup will consist of the best Elvis entertainers in the world: Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, and Ryan Pelton. The ELVIS Tribute Artist Spectacular is on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. This performance is welcomed by 105.9 The Bash. Ticket prices include $39 and $75.

Together for more than 25 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has appeared in concert venues across the world, sold millions of records, and had their music appear in hundreds of movies and television shows. With sold-out concerts from the Hollywood Bowl to Lincoln Center, appearances with many of the country’s finest symphony orchestras, and television appearances from Dancing with the Stars to Superbowl XXXIII, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will continue its decades-long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is on Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices include $29, $39, and $100.

A Grand Time Through the Years will feature 12 grand pianos on the Ford Theater stage with up to 24 pianists playing simultaneously. Norma Meyer, pianist-conductor, will direct A Grand Time’s 7th concert at the Honeywell Center spanning 30 years. A Grand Time Through the Years is on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices include $8 for students, $12 for adults, and $15 for day of show purchases.

Tickets for these shows will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. via HoneywellCenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation box office at 260-563-1102.