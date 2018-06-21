Hoosier Girls State delegates selected

COLUMBIA CITY — Olivia Campbell, daughter of Daniel and Angela Campbell, has been chosen by the Columbia City American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 98 to attend the annual session of Hoosier Girls State. HGS will be held June 24-30 on the campus of Trine University in Angola.

Campbell, a junior at Columbia City High School, will join approximately 500 other young women for this government program designed to educate our leaders of tomorrow in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. This session of government and practical politics is non-partisan and non-political.

Mariah Schaefer, daughter of Mark and Mary Ann Schaefer has also been chosen by the Columbia City American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 98 to attend the annual session of Hoosier Girls State. HGS will be held June 24-30 on the campus of Trine University in Angola.

Schaefer, a junior at Columbia City High School, will join Campbell and approximately 500 other young women for this government program designed to educate our leaders of tomorrow in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. This session of government and practical politics is non-partisan and non-political.

Citizens begin their week-long adventure by registering to vote, where they receive an assignment to a mythical political party, which at registration time has no political organization or party beliefs/platform - all established by the Delegates within three days into the session.

Delegates also must file for an elected office on the city, county or state level. She then conducts her political campaign complete with speeches and campaign materials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform the duties as described for that position.

Non-elected delegates are given appointments as well as encouraged to visit the offices of those elected to communicate their needs as citizens.

From those attending HGS, two will be chosen to represent Indiana at Girls Nation in Washington, D.C.

Past participants of Girls State include Mariah’s mother Mary Ann who was a delegate from the Huntington American Legion Auxiliary. Also, Jane Pauley, NBC broadcast journalist; Ann Richards, former governor of Texas, Jessica Mitchell, VP of design/director of apparel for Liz Claiborne; Captain Michelle Johnson, first woman to serve as Wing Commander at the U.S. Air Force Academy; Sandra Dorsey Rice, vice president, eastern region, Emma Bowen Foundation; Becky Skillman, former Lt. Governor of Indiana; and Connie Lawson, Indiana Congresswoman. Local Delegates include: ’01 – Holly Lane, ’03 – Kelli Hoffman, ’04 – Sarah Restemeyer, ’06 – Shelby Hare, ’07 – Amy Restemeyer, ’10 – Tiler Haigwood, ’13 – Brooke Alexander, ’14 – De Shockney, ’17 – Jessica Yencer.

Any information about HGS or any American Legion Auxiliary programs is available by calling Esther Smith, Unit Chairman at 260-213-3100 or www.ALAforVeterans.org” www.ALAforVeterans.org.