Huntington speaker to talk Pennsylvania, genealogy at event

On Wednesday, Sept. 2,2020, the Huntington County Genealogical Society will have a combined live and virtual meeting. The topic will be Pennsylvania Research presented by John Beatty of the Allen County Public Library. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Keefer Center with attendance limited to a maximum of 15 individuals. Online access will be through Google Meetings. Call or email the Keefer Center for virtual meeting access information. (Closed captioning is available.)

Pennsylvania, the Keystone State, often plays a “key” role in the genealogy of many Americans. Large numbers of immigrants entered the port of Philadelphia. Because it kept vital records at a relatively late date, Pennsylvania can be a challenging state to research. This talk will examine a variety of genealogical records for this state and explain their use

John D. Beatty, CG, has 36 years of experience as a reference librarian in the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center. His research skills in multiple areas, including Ireland, Germany, Switzerland and much of the United States have helped give him the experiences needed for him to author 16 books on local and family history as well as serve as principal editor on volume one of a two-volume History of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Indiana, 1700-2005