Huntington theater group presenting one act plays online

Comedy Through the Ages: A Weekend of One-Acts

The student run Six&Two theater company is proud to announce its completely virtual “Comedy Through the Ages” one act festival. The plays will be shown on the Huntington University Youtube page. Tickets are available for free (huntington.edu/oneact)

Three hilarious one-act plays expanding from King Arthur’s court to today! Completely directed, acted, and produced by Huntington University students!

Featuring

- “Old Detectives Never Die” by Jurgen Wolf, directed by Amanda Fieldingwill be presented as a recorded Zoom reading May 1 at 7:30pm

“Old Detectives Never Die” is a filmed tale of mystery, theft, and all-around confusion for an innocent Tupperware saleslady who just so happened to ring the door bell of the aging Sherlock Holmes.

Holmes might not be the man he used to be, but knows a thing or two about finding out the truth. Watch as the great detective himself works to solve yet another mystery...all while he’s still

in his slippers.

- “The Bear” by Anton Chekhov, directed by Eleni Hanson will be presented as a live Zoom reading May 2 at 7:30pm

“The Bear” is a farce about love, loss...and pistols. Popova has been mourning the loss of her husband for seven months when a creditor shows up and demands payment. Popova explains that the steward of her finances won't be back for a couple days, so the creditor agrees to stay until then! Hilarity ensues as the two of them bicker, exchange insults, and finally agree to a duel--that doesn't end quite like anyone expected.

- “What Women Want Most” by Thomas Hatton, directed by Elizabeth Hancock will be presented as a radio drama May 3 at 7:30pm

“What Women Want Most” is an audio drama about King Arthur, who has a ticklish problem. One of his best knights, Sir Harold Pendragon, is guilty of the heinous crime of stealing a kiss from a noble maiden. The penalty is death! But Sir Harold may go free...IF he can correctly answer the question, "What is it that women want most?"

