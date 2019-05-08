Impact Institute hosting camp for incoming freshman

KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute will host a unique summer camp experience for students who want to explore potential careers and get hands-on, real-world training in the skills that can help them be successful.

Impact Boot Camp is open to all incoming freshmen students in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Whitley counties. At the camp, participants will spend three days learning about the variety of training Impact Institute offers. Then over the next seven days, they’ll take a deep dive into a career area and have the opportunity to build and develop relevant skills from Impact Institute instructors and industry professionals.

Impact Boot Camp will be held over ten days, from 8-11 a.m. June 10-21, at its locations in Kendallville. The cost of the camp is $20 per student. Transportation will be provided to and from high school parking lots.

The camp, now in its third year, is designed to help teens see the link between the skills they develop in high school and a great future career. At the end of the experience, they’ll feel they are capable of more than they imagined, and be excited about their future education and career options.

“It’s more interactive than I thought. I thought we were just going to be learning about the basics, but we actually jumped right into it,” said Kyle Blackburn, a previous Impact Boot Camp participant.

Impact Institute provides vocational and adult education programs that promote lifelong learning and skill building across an array of in-demand career fields. Its mission is to impact lives and create career- and college-ready students. Jim Walmsley, director of Impact Institute, said Boot Camp is a great way for students to explore their interests and build skills that will help them be career- and college-ready.

Jim Walmsley, Director of Impact Institute says, “Boot Camp provides an exciting opportunity for students to explore their interests and interact with several paths that are available for them to follow while in high school. Our greatest hope is that students will connect with an experience that will get them excited about learning and will bring them back to us as students in their Junior and Senior Year. “

Support for Impact Boot Camp is provided by the Dekko Foundation in Kendallville, which has a mission to promote economic freedom through education. Most successful adults can point to someone or something that inspired their career. Through its partnership with Impact Institute, the Dekko Foundation believes Boot Camp can be a source of inspiration for young people as they decide what they want to do after high school, whether that’s entering the workforce, learning a trade, or going to college.

The deadline to register for Impact Boot Camp is Friday, May 24th, 2019. To register, visit www.impactinstitute.net/bootcamp. For more information about the camp, contact Stephanie Ross, assistant career and technical education director, at 260-343-2156 or sross@impactinstitute.net.