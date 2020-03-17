The Impact on Local Businesses At This Time

Due to the COVID-19 virus, many business places have adjusted their business hours. According to Whitley County Economic Development Corporation President Jon Myers, no businesses have shut down their operations all together. With Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s decision to close down public seating at restaurants and bars, hours will be adjusted.

“If a local restaurant or bar does not have a drive through, we would suggest that patrons call the business and see if home delivery or carry out is available. We need to support our local restaurants during what is likely to be a challenging time for them,” Myers said.

Restaurants and many businesses have been diligent about cleaning their establishments. As far as the short term impact on these local businesses, Myers said the biggest impact will be on the employees and their families who have to deal with the additional stress as they try to adjust their child care plans.

To read more, please pick up Wednesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper. Call (260) 244-5153 for a subscription.