Indiana Coronavirus Updates

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 41 new deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. These death have been documented between April 2 to April 15 reaching a total of 477 deaths in the state of Indiana. There are 611 new positive cases that have been documented between April 13 to April 15 with a total of 9,542 cases total. There have been 2,735 new test utilized between March 17 and April 15 with a total of 51,115 people tested.

https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0Pb9zm2zqQhRB4kK5JNdrncztT1jI

Please stay updated with your local and national media news outlets.