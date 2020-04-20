Indiana Coronavirus Updates

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 17 new deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. These deaths have been documented between April 11 to April 18 reaching a total of 562 deaths in the state of Indiana. There are 577 new positive cases that have been documented between April 17 to April 18 with a total of 11,210 cases. There have been 4,284 new tests utilized between March 16 and April 18 with a total of 61,142 people tested.

