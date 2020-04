According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there have been 35,040 people tested in the state of Indiana with over 6,907 positive cases and 300 deaths.

https://coronavirus.in.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0Pb9zm2zqQhRB4kK5JNdrncztT1jI

Please stayed tuned to your local and national news outlets to receive more updates on how to be safe and cautious during this pandemic crisis.