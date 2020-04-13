Indiana Coronavirus Updates
Monday, April 13, 2020
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 519 positive cases that have been detected between March 21 to April 11 bringing a total of 7,928 positive cases. Between that time frame, there have been 13 deaths, leading to a total of 343 deaths in Indiana. There are a total of 3,332 new tests used between March 13 to April 11. Over 42,489 individuals have been tested in the state of Indiana.
https://coronavirus.in.gov/?fbclid=IwAR0Pb9zm2zqQhRB4kK5JNdrncztT1jI
Category: