Indiana Senate Republicans offering paid internships

The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative and policy offices during the 2021 session of the Indiana General Assembly, said State Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington).

Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates as well as graduate and law school students are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents as well as nonresidents who attend a college or university in Indiana.

Interns earn a $750 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.

Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in April 2021. The Indiana Senate is currently developing plans to conduct legislative work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and, as always, strives to provide a safe working environment for all interns, staff and senators.

“This internship is a great opportunity to delve into government and public service," Zay said. "Working directly with legislators and staff, interns are an integral part of the legislative process. I look forward to seeing applications from the bright young Hoosiers in Senate District 17."

For more information and to access an application, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/intern.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.