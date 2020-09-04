ISP investigating death at Whitley County Jail

The Indiana State Police has been requested to investigate the death of an inmate at the Whitley County Jail. The Indiana State Police were contacted by the Whitley County Sheriff Department on Saturday morning, August 29, 2020, after jail staff found a female inmate unresponsive in a holding cell at the jail.

The inmate, Tia Lynn Meyers, 32, of Fort Wayne, IN, was found unresponsive in her isolated holding cell at approximately 7:00 a.m. Jail staff and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived. Meyers was pronounced deceased at the jail. Meyers was incarcerated in the Whitley County jail since August 26, 2020, and had been held in an isolated cell since her intake.

The Whitley County Coroner’s office is presently conducting their portion of the investigation to determine the cause of death. An autopsy has been conducted, which included pending toxicology testing.

This investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information to release at this time.