It's snowing!... In April

2020 has already proven to be quite the year, with heavy snowfall in April.

According to the National Weather Service, Whitley and surrounding counties will be under a winter weather advisory until 2 p.m. today (Friday, April 17). Snow accumulation is expected to be between two and four inches.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution due to slick road conditions.

By Saturday, temperature highs are expected to be 52 degrees with sun and some clouds. Rain is expected on Sunday with temperature highs at 54 degrees. Sun is expected for the beginning of next week with temperatures ranging from 48 to 58 degrees. The temperature will continue to rise later next week with rain showers expected.