JA Car Show
At the 17th Annual Car show, there were 127 cars that entered. There were 56 repeat entrants from prior year and 71 new participants to the show.
There were 45 cars from Columbia City, 35 from Fort Wayne and the farthest participating car was from Muncie.
Awards were presented to the top 3 in each of the following categories:
1949 and older
1933 Ford Coup owned by Steve Shoda of Churubusco
1932 Ford 2-dr Sedan owned by Jim Johnson of Columbia City
1937 Chevy 2-dr owned by Marvin Galbreath of Syracuse
1950’s
1955 Buick Special Woody Wallace of Muncie
1955 Oldsmobile Holiday owned by Frank & Tina Toth
1951 Kaiser Delux Sedan owned by Mark & Lori Shively of Albion
1960’s
1964 Buick Rivera owned by Don Schwer of Muncie
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 owned by Kent Becker of Huntington
1964 Pontiac GTO owned by Greg Miller of Warsaw
1970’s
1971 Plymouth Coda owned by Mike Greener of Fort Wayne
1972 Dodge Dart owned by Greg & Helen Adam of Huntington
1970 Ford Mustang owned by Doug Snyder of Churubusco
1980’s
1985 Chevy s10 owned by Roger Younce of Fort Wayne
1981 Chevy Camaro owned by Chad Whetstone of Columbia City
1985 Chevy El Camino owned by Tom Schipper of Fort Wayne
1990’s
1995 Chevy Impala owned by Branden Darling of Fort Wayne
1995 Ford Mustang Cobra owned by Rex & Sue Feller of Kendallville
1999 Mitsubichi Eclipse owned by Jeffrey Smith of Columbia City
2000 & newer
2016 Chevy z06 Corvette owned by David Brown of Fort Wayne
2014 Chevy SS owned by Llyod King of Fort Wayne
2016 Chevy Corvette owned by Doug Howell of Huntertown
People’s Choice winner was 1964 Plymouth Belvedere owned by Richard & Shawn Friend of Columbia City
Coordinators would like to thank all of the participants in the show, as well as its sponsors, door prize donors, goody bag donors and to all that attended the event.
All of our funds raised today will stay in Whitley County to support our local schools in teaching Financial Literacy classes.
