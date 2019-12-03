Job Turns Into a Passion For Adam Hurley

The best jobs are the ones that don't seem like work at all. When work is enjoyable and the people you work with are more than acquaintances it makes the job a passion. For the past 20 years J&K Communications has been more than a job for Adam Hurley.

Hurley started at J&K climbing towers and installing radios. He now works in sales for the company. Hurley travels all across the state and sometimes to Ohio and Michigan to meet with customers looking to upgrade their radio technology. Over time meeting with people has become more than just a business transaction for Hurley though.

"I get to come to work everyday and talk to my friends," Hurley said of the customers he gets to see for work. "The people and the customers are what I like most about the job."

To read more, please pick up Tuesday's edition of the Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.