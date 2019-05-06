John Tesh heading to Honeywell

Pianist and television personality John Tesh will perform on the Ford Theater stage at the Honeywell Center on Sat., May 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is part of the Wabash Valley Music Association Series, presented by Parkview Wabash Hospital. Tickets are $58, $45 and $35.

John Tesh has achieved six music Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three gold records, seven public television specials and 8 million records sold. After more than three decades as an international entertainer, his recording and live concert career continues to thrive today.

Whether at the solo piano, with a 12-piece 'big band' or an 80-piece orchestra, Tesh’s ability to create a unique journey for concert fans with music and storytelling has taken him from the Red Rocks Amphitheater and the Coliseum in Rome to Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. His live television concerts, including the seminal ‘Live at Red Rocks,’ have raised more than $20 million dollars for Public Television.

Tesh’s consistent popularity as a TV and Radio broadcaster has only amplified the personal connection with his loyal tribe of fans who get to listen to him 6 days a week on the ‘Intelligence For Your Life’ radio and television programs. The radio show alone amasses 34 million gross impressions per week. John’s Facebook page has a weekly reach of 15-20 million engagements per week. The weekly TV program adds another 2 million impressions. Tesh and his marketing team regularly utilize these robust platforms to promote his live concert performances.

Tickets for the John Tesh concert may be purchased online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all.

These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.