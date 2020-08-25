K21 Fulfilling Pledge to Support an Ice Rink in Kosciusko Co.

The plans are underway to construct an ice rink pavilion in Kosciusko county, and K21 Health Foundation has approved its support to help fund it. At an event celebrating its 20th year working in Kosciusko County, K21 President & CEO Rich Haddad announced that Board of Directors had approved a pledge of $1 million dollars towards the construction of an ice rink in the community. He said the directors made the commitment with the belief that an ice rink would be a game-changer for Kosciusko County, providing a place for residents to be physically active during winter months, as well as a variety of other types of activities during the remaining seasons.

K21 is excited to announce that at its most recent board meeting, the directors approved a request submitted by the Town of Winona Lake for the development of an ice rink pavilion. When completed, it will become a wintertime destination for both residents of Kosciusko County and the region, In fact, the directors were so impressed and confident with the plan that was presented that they approved an additional $500,000 above the original pledge, for a total of $1.5 million grant.

“A condition of our pledge was that it would be located in the central part of the county, so we see Winona Lake as a great location for an ice rink,” said K21 Board Chairman Andrew Grossnickle. “Winona Lake continues to pursue amenities and opportunities to encourage an active and healthy life for people in the community and around Kosciusko County. An ice rink will be an amazing addition in providing year around activities for all ages. We look forward to partnering with the town to help bring this decades long dream to a reality.”

More details on the development and timing of the project will be coming soon.

K21 Health Foundation exists for the benefit of Kosciusko County residents to ensure health care services are provided, and to advance prevention and healthy living. For more information about the K21 Health Foundation, call (574) 269-5188 or visit www.k21foundation.org.